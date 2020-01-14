McDougald Terrace

Durham city leaders hold first news conference since evacuation of McDougald Terrace

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been more than two weeks since more than 200 families were evacuated from their Durham homes, and most of those families remain housed in 12 different hotels.

Durham Housing Authority (DHA) evacuated the families from McDougald Terrace over concerns about high levels of carbon monoxide (CO). Malfunctioning stoves have been determined to be the cause of the high CO levels.

Tuesday at 11 a.m., City of Durham leaders -- Mayor Steve Schewel, Commissioners Chair Wendy Jacobs, City Council, and Durham County Board of Commissioners -- will hold a news conference to talk about how they are responding to the housing crisis.

City of Durham said it created DHA in 1949 to provide safe and decent housing for low-income families of Durham. City Council appoints DHA board members who then operate under the rules and regulations set up by the federal government's Department of Housing and Urban Development.

