Durham recommends displaying damaged courthouse Confederate statue

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --A Durham committee tasked with coming up with a plan for the toppled Durham courthouse Confederate statue suggested displaying the destroyed statue in its current condition.
In August 2017, protesters toppled the statue that once stood outside the Durham courthouse.
Durham City-County Committee on Confederate Monuments and Memorials spent months gathering information about the monument and feedback from Durham citizens.
The committee chairwomen presented their report to Durham City Council and Durham County Board of Commissioners.
The committee suggested a four-pronged approach to tackling the controversy surrounding the toppled courthouse Confederate statue and context surrounding Durham history.
- 1. Display the damaged Durham courthouse Confederate monument in its damaged state inside the courthouse
- 2. Turn the base of the statue into a public art display about the Civil War
- 3. Add context to other historical markers
- 4. Commission works of public art and memorials to honor contributions to Durham history made by Native Americans, enslaved people, women leaders, LGBTQ leaders, and more
After the committee unveiled its recommendation, Durham city and county leaders asked questions and raised concerns about the recommendations.