'Stop the pain,' a brother of George Floyd tells Congress | LIVE

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6237401" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

House and Senate Democrats held a moment of silence at the Capitol's Emancipation Hall, reading the names of George Floyd and others killed. They then knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds - now a symbol of police brutality and violence - the length of time prosecutors say Floyd was pinned under a white police officer's knee before he died.