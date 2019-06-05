House to decide on North Carolina 'born-alive' veto override

It would require doctors and nurses to care for babies born alive during a failed late-term abortion or face big penalties.
In April, Cooper vetoed the bill saying, "Laws already protect newborn babies and this bill is an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients," Cooper said in a statement. "This needless legislation would criminalize doctors and other healthcare providers for a practice that simply does not exist."
The Senate agreed to the override weeks ago, but House leaders kept delaying votes through May.
Republicans need help from several House Democrats to complete the override and enact the measure.
Speaker Tim Moore said the rules allow for a bill of any kind to be moved around as much as possible. He said he's going to let that happen until they get the votes.
"I will let the bill move when I think we have the vote to pass it," said Speaker Moore. "The votes were simply not there to override the veto and I hope there are circumstances in the future where we have the votes."
Republicans argue the bill is "not" about abortion.
"This is about a child who is delivered and born, who is outside the womb and alive and we're trying to make sure that child is kept alive," said Moore. "We want to make sure that a child is not killed once it is born."