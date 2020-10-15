Politics

In-person early voting starts today in North Carolina. Here's what it looks like.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Early in-person voting starts today in North Carolina.

This year, the historically popular form of casting ballots has been upstaged by people voting by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 60% of the ballots cast in 2016 in North Carolina were cast through early in-person voting. However, that percentage likely will be lower in 2020 because 500,000 people have already cast ballots by mail.

EMBED More News Videos

In-person early voting begins in North Carolina (1 of 4)

Several health precautions are in place for all polling places in North Carolina.



Early-vote locations open in all 100 counties Thursday morning, and they remain open through Oct. 31.

The locations all have COVID-19 procedures in place to keep voters safe and reduce the spread of the virus.

RELATED: Millions of NC voters get more chances than ever to vote early
EMBED More News Videos

Much like absentee voting in this election, early voting will also make history in North Carolina.



Voters will see hand sanitizing stations at the entrance and exits of all buildings as well as dividers in place between voters and poll workers at check-in.

The pens used to fill out your ballot will not be re-used. Each voter will get their own new pen to vote with.

Booths will be cleaned after each use and masks will be given to those who need them. However, masks are not mandatory.

Early voting has proved massively popular earlier this week in several other states. Lines have been seen stretching for miles, resulting in multiple hour wait times.

FIND OTHER EARLY VOTING SITES IN OUR ELECTION GUIDE:
For a better experience on the App, click here to see the experience on its own page.

In Durham, county officials have created a tool to allow voters to easily see the estimated wait time at their polling location. Click here to see that tool.

Also in Durham, GoDurham buses are offering free rides to people wanting to vote early.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and Sen. Kamala Harris will both be in North Carolina on the state's first day of early voting.

Trump will be in Greenville to hold his 15th 2020 campaign event in the Tar Heel state.

Harris will be stumping for herself and Joe Biden in Charlotte and Asheville.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncvotingvote 2020nc20202020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High speed chase ends with fatal crash in Nash County
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
Biden to face voters in ABC News Town Hall from Philadelphia
3 systems developing in the tropics
Cooper, Forest face off in only NC gubernatorial debate of 2020
Shawn's Ride created to help family after tragic motorcycle crash
6 most destructive hurricanes in North Carolina history
Show More
NC State Fair food event starts October 15
Fayetteville raises awareness for breast cancer
Clyde Cooper's BBQ reopens in downtown Raleigh - for now
Local Shark Tank winner's business expands amid pandemic
Judge rules North Carolina must strengthen absentee ballot witness rule
More TOP STORIES News