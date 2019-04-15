Politics

First lady Melania Trump and second lady Karen Pence to honor armed forces at Fort Bragg

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- First lady Melania Trump and second lady Karen Pence are expected to travel to Fort Bragg on Monday to visit with soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines.

The first and second lady will receive demonstrations of special operations capabilities, tour the base facilities, and receive a briefing on the selection and training of America's most elite special operators.



The two will also visit with students at the middle school at Fort Bragg in recognition April, which is the Month of the Military Child.

"Our military is the embodiment of our nation's spirit and the protector of our freedoms," said first lady Melania Trump. "I am looking forward to learning more about the incredible work that our brave men and women in uniform perform on a daily basis. I am also eager to meet with their children and spouses who sacrifice in ways large and small so that the American people are safe."

Before they leave, Melania Trump is expected to give a closing speech to military personnel and families.

"Our nation's military service members and their families deserve our care and respect," second lady Karen Pence said. "I am always honored to have the opportunity to spend time with those who serve and work tirelessly to protect our freedoms. I am looking forward to our visit to Fort Bragg to offer support and encouragement to our Armed Forces and their families, who also serve."
