President Trump rallies in Charlotte ahead of Super Tuesday

Intro from @ThomTillis just now before @POTUS arrives. #abc11 #Politics #supertuesday2020 pic.twitter.com/dP26B31Bl7— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 2, 2020
President Trump will start speaking around 7 p.m.
Tuesday's North Carolina primaries also feature dozens of contested statewide, congressional and legislative races in addition to the Democratic and Republican presidential competitions. Near the top of the ballots are elections to choose Democratic and Republican nominees for governor and U.S. Senate.
Everything you need to know for Super Tuesday
Preliminary figures from the State Board of Elections show over 777,000 North Carolina residents cast ballots through early in-person voting that ended Saturday afternoon. About 686,000 voted through this method during the March 2016 primary, when there were 10 early-voting days. This year there were 17. Democrats voted a disproportionate portion of ballots compared to their percentage of registered voters.
Have questions about voting in the 2020 Election? Click here to email us with your question and we will look into it!
I asked @POTUS supporters what it means to have the President in North Carolina #abc11 #politics pic.twitter.com/6lm6IG4nG4— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 2, 2020
Last month, Trump traveled to Charlotte and announced a new nationwide effort to revitalize underserved cities across the country.
RELATED: President Trump touts community revitalization in Charlotte speech
We just caught up Dale and Jordan from #Boone and asked them a series of questions ahead of @POTUS rally tonight at @TheBOplex #abc11 #SuperTuesday #CharlotteNC pic.twitter.com/VQmoSV3L8V— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 2, 2020