President Donald Trump honors WWII veterans today in Wilmington, NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump traveled to Wilmington, North Carolina, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.Wednesday is a big moment for the City of Wilmington and for the veterans who will be in the audience.Around 2 p.m., they will hear Trump honor their service in World War II. The ceremony will take place aboard the USS Battleship North Carolina.At least 25 WWII veterans will attend the event. Many of them are in their late 90s or have reached 100.They tell ABC 11 this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and they're excited.Wilmington is rich in World War II history, which is why it was chosen by the president to become the first WWII Heritage City in the country.U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt JOINED tRUMP TO designate the city of Wilmington as the first American World War II Heritage City. The designation recognizes the countless contributions of the women and men who stepped into the workforce to support America's successful campaign during World War II."I congratulate Wilmington on being designated the nation's first American World War II Heritage City," Bernhardt said. "During World War II, all Americans sacrificed and contributed immeasurably to the war efforts whether in combat or from the home front. Cities like Wilmington, North Carolina were essential to the success of the Allied Forces."According to military officials, 243 war ships were built in the Port City, three prisoner war camps housed Nazis, and nearly 250 soldiers from Wilmington lost their lives in the fight.President Trump's visit is also an unofficial campaign stop.North Carolina is a battleground state with just two months remaining before the election.In Wilmington, Trump won the election with nearly 50 percent of the votes cast in 2016.The Trump campaign is trying to use the visit as opportunity to galvanize his base, especially those who have an affinity for the military, which is deeply rooted in Wilmington.This marks the president's 12th visit to North Carolina.