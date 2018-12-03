SILENT SAM

UNC proposes $5.3M plan to build new on-campus history and education center for Silent Sam

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials at UNC are being called on to decide the fate of Silent Sam.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
The University of North Carolina Board of Trustees proposed a new $5.3 million construction project to create a history and education center to house Silent Sam monument.

Protesters toppled the Confederate monument in August. Because of legal statutes protecting Silent Sam, UNC leaders have been tasked with figuring out how to safely return the monument to campus.

Monday morning, after several deadline extensions, UNC's Board of Trustees met in private to lay out a plan for the monument.

Chancellor Carol Folt presented a plan to build a new building on campus to house the statue and provide context for the history of UNC.



Folt said the the main focus of the plan was public safety. She said the safest course of action was to move Silent Sam off campus, but legal restrictions made that impossible.

UNC Vice Chancellor and General Counsel Mark Merritt said that laws governing the monument allows the NC Historical Commission to approve the relocation under certain circumstances. Those laws make it impossible to relocate the monument to a museum, cemetery, or mausoleum.

"We believe an on-campus indoor location...is appropriate to preserve the monument and is consistent with the governing law," Merritt said.

Related: Who is Silent Sam?

Folt said her preference was to relocate Silent Sam to an off campus museum, such as the Carolina Museum of History. But she said doing so would be illegal.

UNC's Board of Trustees proposed building a new area in Odum Village to place the Confederate monument. It will have technology, teaching classroom, potentially having shuttles to link it to campus

Folt said the construction would cost an estimated $5.3 million. She said the building will place Silent Sam into context and help teach a more full history of the university.


"A place that public can learn about birth grown of America's first public university," Folt said.

Silent Sam was a monument dedicated to UNC alumni who fought and died in the Civil War.

Critics of the statue believed the intent behind it was to intimidate minorities and celebrate a culture of white supremacy.

Since the statue was toppled on Aug. 20, protests for and against the monument have taken place at UNC's campus.

At least two protesters are due in court Monday morning on charges related to Silent Sam protests.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssilent samconfederate monumentuncChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SILENT SAM
'Restore Silent Sam now' banner flies high in Triangle sky
Deadline extended for UNC's Silent Sam plan
UNC black alumni hope Silent Sam never returns
UNC graduate student found guilty of defacing Silent Sam
More silent sam
POLITICS
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A gracious note for the ages
Prayer from Bush's 1989 inauguration fills cathedral
Wake County Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker sworn in
Barbara Bush reads George H.W. Bush's letter remembering Robin
More Politics
Top Stories
Petition urges visa so Hania Aguilar's father can attend funeral
Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Western Boulevard
Snow next weekend? It's possible!
Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Walmart
Former NC Governor Martin recalls time with George H.W. Bush
Preschool mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Killer on the run after escaping jail by posing as cellmate
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
Show More
Wake County Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker sworn in
Man dies in hospital following Knightdale shooting
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Durham
Police investigating after teen shot and killed in Spring Lake
Mebane man charged after forcing way into car, kidnapping woman
More News