Vice President Kamala Harris visits North Carolina to promote American Jobs Plan

She landed at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro at 10:30 a.m.
.@VP has landed in North Carolina, welcomed by @EPAMichaelRegan, Governor @RoyCooperNC and Congresswoman @KathyManningNC. pic.twitter.com/GA2wXl5gtr— Vincent Evans (@VinceEvans46) April 19, 2021
She began speaking at Guilford Technical College before 12 p.m.
Harris was in town promoting President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan.
That plan is the administration's push to invest in infrastructure and refocus the American economy on industries expected to thrive in the coming years.
Later, Harris will tour Thomas Built Buses--a manufacturer of school buses based in High Point.
Gov. Roy Cooper will be with the vice president for much of her visit.