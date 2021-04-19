Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris visits North Carolina to promote American Jobs Plan

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is in North Carolina today.

She landed at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro at 10:30 a.m.



She began speaking at Guilford Technical College before 12 p.m.

Harris was in town promoting President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan.

That plan is the administration's push to invest in infrastructure and refocus the American economy on industries expected to thrive in the coming years.

Later, Harris will tour Thomas Built Buses--a manufacturer of school buses based in High Point.

Gov. Roy Cooper will be with the vice president for much of her visit.
