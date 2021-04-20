politics

Lt. Governor Mark Robinson will not seek US Senate seat in 2022

EMBED <>More Videos

North Carolina's first Black Lieutenant Governor-elect hopes to inspire others with his personal story.

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson says he will not be seeking a U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

In an announcement posted on Facebook, Robinson said running for Senate was never on his radar until the past few weeks when he received calls from people around the state encouraging him to run.

The lieutenant governor said he made the decision not to run after taking an earnest look at the seat, consulting others and by seeking the Lord in prayer.



"I am proud of what my team and I have accomplished in such a short period of time, especially with the important task of education, and look forward to building on our programs," Robinson said.

Lt. Governor Mark Robinson launches new website to report 'indoctrination' in North Carolina public schools

"I will always work to do what I believe is right, and to put the people above my own self interests," said Robinson in a written statement. "I will strive to honor my responsibilities and to keep my promises."

Robinson said he will be working during the 2022 cycle to recruit and support candidates at every level of government.

Last week, former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory announced he will be running for United States Senate in 2022.



See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

The featured video in from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncrepublicanssenatelieutenant governorpoliticsnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
ICE to stop using the term 'illegal alien' referring to immigrants
Vanessa Guillen memorial gate unveiled at Fort Hood
Under the Dome: N&O podcast tackles NC political news
Pat McCrory announces bid for US Senate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fort Bragg paratrooper dies during training accident: Officials
Walter Mondale, Jimmy Carter's vice president, dies at 93
Vice President Kamala Harris visits North Carolina
Durham police chief C.J. Davis lands Memphis police chief job
Raleigh 'preparing' for possible reactions to Chauvin trial, mayor says
NC teacher dies trying to save kids from rip current
Driver critical, road closed after head-on crash in Fayetteville: Police
Show More
Murder case against ex-cop in George Floyd's death goes to jury
Raleigh NAACP, community leaders react to Chauvin trial closing arguments
College students happy to be vaccinated; some staffers hesitant
Russell Wilson to give Spring 2021 NC State commencement address
Breaking down the charges Derek Chauvin is facing
More TOP STORIES News