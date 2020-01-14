Politics

Actor Mark Hamill deletes Facebook, accuses CEO Mark Zuckerberg of allowing disinformation

Mark Hamill is completely "unfriending" Facebook because of policies, he says, allow false information on the social network.

The actor known for playing Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars" tweeted to his 3.6 million followers that he's deleting his Facebook account.



Hamill accuses Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg of choosing "profits over truthfulness."

Facebook just announced last week it's banning deep-fakes that alter what a person actually said or did.

But that won't block all fake posts.

Hamill said he'll "sleep better at night" now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsentertainmentfacebooksocial mediamark zuckerbergstar wars
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harnett County teacher found dead in his front yard
Durham leaders speak about McDougald housing crisis
Fayetteville Police arrest suspect in woman's stabbing, multiple robberies
Raleigh mom out $1,700 after scammer 'rents' home he didn't own
Berger says GOP will give up on getting votes for budget override
WWII veteran asking for special Valentine's Day gift
Authorities say girl's plea for help on CA highway was hoax
Show More
Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
More rain on Tuesday
Trump, First Lady get warm reception at college football championship
Surfer bitten, likely by shark, off North Carolina coast
Students collect donations for McDougald Terrace families
More TOP STORIES News