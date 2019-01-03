RALEIGH (WTVD) --Attorneys for Mark Harris filed legal documents Thursday with Wake County Superior Court, requests the results in North Carolina's controversial 9th Congressional District November election be certified and Harris be declared winner.
Harris, the Republican candidate, is currently leading the contested election and is petitioning the soon-to-be-disbanded North Carolina Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement for a swift certification.
The 9th Congressional District election has been fraught with allegations of election fraud, mainly focused around suspicious absentee ballots.
The Harris campaign announced Thursday it would file a petition for a writ of mandamus in Wake County Superior Court.
As Harris meets with investigators, members of the 116th Congress will be sworn in.
The Office of the Clerk of the United States House of Representatives is expected to take control of constituent services for the 9th Congressional District until a representative is sworn in.
One of Harris' attorneys said Harris is indeed hopeful he will join up with new members in Congress soon.
