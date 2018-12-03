GEORGE H.W. BUSH

George HW Bush was 'always there to love': Marshall Bush, Ashley Bush remember grandfather

EMBED </>More Videos

Two of George H.W. Bush's 17 grandchildren, Marshall and Ashley Bush, share fond memories of him. (Mark Duncan/AP Photo|''Good Morning America'')

To most of the world, George H.W. Bush was a former president of the United States. To 17 kids, though, he was first and foremost a grandfather.

"While he was a part of the whole world, he was very grounded and certainly made us all feel very loved and made us feel very special," Ashley Bush said.

Ashley, daughter of Neil Bush, and Marshall, daughter of Marvin Bush, sat down to share memories of their grandfather on Good Morning America Monday.

Marshall, who was a young child when Bush served in the White House, said she remembered going over to swim in their pool and play with their dogs.

"As crazy as it sounds, it was very normal for me," she recalled. "It was just how it was. It was like anyone going to see their grandparents, with a little extra security."

As they got older, the Bushes said their grandfather was a constant presence in their lives, despite his responsibilities as a public figure. Ashley said she especially remembered that he would come to their high school productions and even make cameos in the shows.

Marshall, who was with her grandfather during his final hours, said it was "really peaceful" and that she was thankful to be able to "try and make the very last part of his life as comfortable and loving as he made ours."

She added, "He was always there to listen, always there to love. And to me that's the most important thing he taught me. Family always comes first, and you do what you can to help the world."
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & worldfamilygood morning america
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
Schwarzenegger recalls sledding with late Pres. Bush
George H.W. Bush to make final fashion statement with socks
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A gracious note for the ages
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
UNC proposes $5.3M on-campus education center to house Silent Sam
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A gracious note for the ages
Prayer from Bush's 1989 inauguration fills cathedral
Wake County Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker sworn in
Barbara Bush reads George H.W. Bush's letter remembering Robin
More Politics
Top Stories
UNC proposes $5.3M on-campus education center to house Silent Sam
Petition urges visa so Hania Aguilar's father can attend funeral
Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Western Boulevard
Snow next weekend? It's possible!
Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Walmart
Former NC Governor Martin recalls time with George H.W. Bush
Preschool mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Killer on the run after escaping jail by posing as cellmate
Show More
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
Wake County Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker sworn in
Man dies in hospital following Knightdale shooting
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Durham
Police investigating after teen shot and killed in Spring Lake
More News