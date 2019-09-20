NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's presidential bid comes to an end

NEW YORK CITY -- New York Mayor de Blasio has ended his presidential run. He made the announcement on MSNBC Friday morning."I feel like I have contributed all I can to this primary election. It's clearly not my time, so I'm going to end my presidential campaign," Mayor de Blasio said on "Morning Joe."The mayor launched his bid back in May, but his campaign largely failed to take off.De Blasio says he is not yet ready to endorse another candidate, but "We don't need to worry about a lack of unity."There are still 17 Democrats in the race for the 2020 presidential nomination. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand also recently dropped out.