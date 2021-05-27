Politics

Mayor Steve Schewel to announce if he'll run for re-election

EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor Steve Schewel to announce if he'll run for re-election

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Mayor Steve Schewel is expected to announce Thursday if he will run for re-election.

Schewel was elected mayor in 2017. Before that he spent six years on the Durham City Council. He was first elected to the city council in 2011, prior to that he was on the Board of Education for Durham Public Schools.

Schewel is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. outside City Hall. That's when he will announce whether he plans to run for re-election.

You can watch his announcement live in the above video player or in the ABC11 North Carolina app on your connected television.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdurhampoliticselectiondurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Studies: People who recovered from COVID could have long-lasting immunity
Drought spreads as unusually dry spring continues
Long lines at RDU kick off holiday travel weekend
San Jose shooter had talked of workplace attacks
LATEST: Reemployment bonus idea gains traction in NC
Republicans poised to stamp out creation of Jan. 6 Capitol attack commission
Deaf mom of 2 graduates early from UNC-Charlotte
Show More
Amy Cooper sues ex-employer for discrimination after viral Central Park incident
Cooper orders flags flown at half-staff for victims of California shooting
Durham's Southpoint Mall looking for the next great Black business idea
Biden orders US intel to further investigate COVID-19 origins
Woman who entered TX spider monkey enclosure to be charged: zoo
More TOP STORIES News