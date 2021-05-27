Mayor Steve Schewel to announce if he'll run for re-election

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Mayor Steve Schewel is expected to announce Thursday if he will run for re-election.Schewel was elected mayor in 2017. Before that he spent six years on the Durham City Council. He was first elected to the city council in 2011, prior to that he was on the Board of Education for Durham Public Schools.Schewel is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. outside City Hall. That's when he will announce whether he plans to run for re-election.You can watch his announcement live in the above video player or in the ABC11 North Carolina app on your connected television.