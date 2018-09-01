JOHN MCCAIN

Where will John McCain be buried? Next to best friend from Naval Academy

EMBED </>More Videos

John McCain, the six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, has died at the age of 81, more than a year after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. (AP Photo/Matt York)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. --
Sen. John McCain will be buried Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery on a peninsula overlooking the Severn River in Annapolis, Maryland. On Aug. 25, his grave was marked where he had written he wanted to be buried - next to his best friend from his Naval Academy days, Adm. Chuck Larson.

On Sunday, the McCain family will travel to his final resting place in Annapolis. At 2 p.m. local time, there will be a private ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy. Senator Lindsey Graham and General David Petraeus will pay tribute.

The longtime senator, who died last weekend at his ranch in Arizona after a yearlong battle with brain cancer, has been honored throughout the week at ceremonies in Arizona and Washington.

PHOTOS: John McCain through the years
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjohn mccainu.s. & worldgovernmentfuneralsenate
Related
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
PHOTOS: John McCain through the years
JOHN MCCAIN
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
Meghan McCain's eulogy at father's funeral: 'America was always great'
Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
Flags at half-staff: What are the guidelines?
More john mccain
POLITICS
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
Meghan McCain's eulogy at father's funeral: 'America was always great'
In Charlotte, Trump calls North Carolina redistricting ruling 'unfair'
UNC chancellor says path in place for Silent Sam to be moved
More Politics
Top Stories
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
NC Sons of Confederate Veterans place flowers at base of 'Silent Sam' monument
Harnett County Animal Shelter lowers adoption costs after reaching full capacity
Meghan McCain's eulogy at father's funeral: 'America was always great'
Families flood the Capitol to end stigma about NC's opioid epidemic
Could cheese and meat be good for your heart?
13 displaced after Raleigh house fire
One person reportedly shot overnight in Durham
Show More
'ER' actress shot dead after police say she pointed BB gun at them
'He trippin:' Teen charged in phone threat at Rolesville High School
ABC11 Game of the Week: Enloe rolls past Apex Friendship
UNC chancellor says path in place for Silent Sam to be moved
Landfill expansion infuriates Harnett County residents
More News