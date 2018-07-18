2018-ELECTION

Measure to split up California pulled pulled from November ballot by State Supreme Court

The California Supreme Court has blocked a measure that would divide the state in three from appearing on the November ballot.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
The court's ruling states that because there are questions about the proposition's validity, the potential harm of putting it on the ballot now outweighs concerns about delaying the vote until a future election

Prop 9 qualified for the November ballot last month.

The proposal, led by venture capitalist Tim Draper, would split the country's most populous state into three new states of near-equal population: Northern California, California and Southern California, according to the proposal.

Northern California would include cities between the Bay Area and the Oregon border. Southern California would begin in Fresno and cover most of the southern state. The "new" California would cover Los Angeles County and much of the coast below San Francisco Bay, the proposal said.

Opponents sued arguing the proposal abolishes the state constitution, which cannot be done in a ballot initiative.
