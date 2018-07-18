Measure to split California pulled from November ballot

2018-ELECTION

Measure to split up California pulled pulled from November ballot by State Supreme Court

EMBED </>More Videos

The California Supreme Court has blocked a measure that would divide the state in three from appearing on the November ballot.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
The California Supreme Court has blocked a measure that would divide the state in three from appearing on the November ballot.

The court's ruling states that because there are questions about the proposition's validity, the potential harm of putting it on the ballot now outweighs concerns about delaying the vote until a future election

RELATED: Poll: One third of Californians still support plan to leave the US

Prop 9 qualified for the November ballot last month.

The proposal, led by venture capitalist Tim Draper, would split the country's most populous state into three new states of near-equal population: Northern California, California and Southern California, according to the proposal.

RELATED: Plenty of obstacles remain if voters decide to split California in 3

Northern California would include cities between the Bay Area and the Oregon border. Southern California would begin in Fresno and cover most of the southern state. The "new" California would cover Los Angeles County and much of the coast below San Francisco Bay, the proposal said.

Opponents sued arguing the proposal abolishes the state constitution, which cannot be done in a ballot initiative.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsstate politicsballot measureelectionscalifornia legislationvotingelection 2018california supreme courtcourt casesupreme court2018-electionCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Proposal to split California into three states makes November ballot
Plenty of obstacles remain if voters decide to split California in 3
Plan to split CA into 3 states eligible for November ballot
Plan to split CA into 3 states submits signatures
Voters may get chance to vote on splitting CA into 3 states
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
Poll: One third of Californians still support plan to leave the US
Group plans to re-file petition to make California independent nation
Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
2018-ELECTION
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
More 2018-election
POLITICS
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Young Republicans booted from Raleigh Uber over backseat politics
More Politics
Top Stories
Surveillance photos released of man accused of shooting bank teller in Durham
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Cary couple concerned about gas leak in apartment
UNC Athletic Director responds to self-reported NCAA violations
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Changes to SNAP benefits processing to affect food markets
Show More
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Woman says safety feature in headrest suddenly deployed while she was driving
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Durham police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed 44-year-old man in June
NC State Fairgrounds hosts largest kid's consignment sale in the nation
More News