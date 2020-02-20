Politics

Melania Trump given 'Woman of Distinction' award at Florida Christian college

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- First lady Melania Trump touted her "Be Best" program and the Trump administration's battle against the opioid crisis as she accept an award from a Florida Christian college.

The first lady told the 550 attendees at Palm Beach Atlantic University's "Women of Distinction" luncheon Wednesday that her anti-cyber bullying and anti-drug abuse initiative has been a success.

She said the program is teaching children respect and that the Trump administration's efforts have led to the first drop in U.S. opioid deaths in three decades.

The 2,500-student university says it honored the first lady for her compassion and kindness, calling her a worldwide role model.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfloridamelania trumpawardwomen
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow storm timeline: Rain will transition into wintry mix
Central NC prepares for first snow in 437 days
NC school closings, delays ahead of expected snow storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Snowfall totals Thursday not expected to mimic 2014 storm
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
NC State pulls off upset over No. 6 Duke, 88-66
Show More
Chipotle offers BOGO deal Friday in honor of 'Miracle on Ice'
Woman killed by float during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans
Trump names loyal supporter as new acting director of national intelligence
Parking deck, office spaces could be coming to Chapel Hill
What happens if you vote 'no preference' in presidential primary
More TOP STORIES News