Politics

Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

WASHINGTON -- Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House this year.

Melania Trump announced "The Spirit of America" as the theme in a late Sunday tweet that included a minute-long video of the Christmas decorations being unveiled Monday.

The video shows the first lady walking through the public floor of the White House amid Christmas trees decked out with white lights.

Mrs. Trump is seen sprinkling fake snow on a tree and adjusting roses decorating a fireplace. She also tweaks a mini-wreath on a window of the traditional gingerbread White House in the State Dining Room.

Mrs. Trump says in the tweet that "'The Spirit of America' is shining in the @WhiteHouse!" She adds that she's "delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsthe white housechristmasu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cyber Monday: What to know before getting your deals
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
NC State fires defensive coordinator, backs Dave Doeren
NC mountains see early taste of winter
Sugar Land plane crashes in San Antonio, 3 dead
1 dead, 2 children injured after head-on collision in Johnston Co.
Buttigieg discusses poverty with Rev. Barber at NC church
Show More
NC beaches looking for 'Pony Patrol' volunteers
Lori Loughlin's daughter speaks for first time since college scandal
J.J. Watt shares kiss with 'Sully' before game
Man killed in hit-and-run on Highway 87 in Harnett County
Australia unveils cameras to catch drivers on phones
More TOP STORIES News