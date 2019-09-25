White House transcript released: Memo shows Trump prodded Ukraine to probe Biden

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5568130" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the InterContinental Barclay New York hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York.