Former mayor of NYC Michael Bloomberg opens door to 2020 presidential campaign

NEW YORK -- Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, is opening the door to a 2020 presidential campaign.Bloomberg announced earlier this year that he would not seek the Democratic nomination. But in a statement Thursday, his political adviser Howard Wolfson says Bloomberg is worried that the current crop of Democratic presidential candidates is "not well positioned" to defeat President Donald Trump.A Bloomberg adviser says the former mayor has not made a final decision on whether to run. But he is expected to file to get on the ballot in Alabama's presidential primary.