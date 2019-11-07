Politics

Former mayor of NYC Michael Bloomberg opens door to 2020 presidential campaign

FILE photo: Honoree Michael Bloomberg attends the annual Hudson River Park Gala at Cipriani South Street on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK -- Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, is opening the door to a 2020 presidential campaign.

Bloomberg announced earlier this year that he would not seek the Democratic nomination. But in a statement Thursday, his political adviser Howard Wolfson says Bloomberg is worried that the current crop of Democratic presidential candidates is "not well positioned" to defeat President Donald Trump.

A Bloomberg adviser says the former mayor has not made a final decision on whether to run. But he is expected to file to get on the ballot in Alabama's presidential primary.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmichael bloomberg2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hidden dangers found on common tech accessory
1 dead, 2 hurt in crash that shut down Hammond Road
Elizabeth Warren in Raleigh
NC State carjacking suspect arrested after high-speed chase
Escaped 13-year-old murder suspect found in Robeson County
2nd man sought in Fayetteville Halloween murder caught in Florida
Winter Weather in November? It's possible
Show More
Freezing temperatures prompt warnings from first responders
2 Triangle-area hospitals get C grade from watchdog
Crash closes I-40 westbound just outside of Benson
RPD Chief defends officer's tactics after DWI stop called into question
T.I. says he takes daughter to OB/GYN to confirm she's a virgin
More TOP STORIES News