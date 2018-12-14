PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Michael Cohen, ex-Trump lawyer, tells ABC: 'I will not be the villain of his story'

EMBED </>More Videos

Following his sentencing, President Donald Trump's longtime former lawyer Michael Cohen spoke to ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview. (ABC News)

NEW YORK --
Michael Cohen said that he knew that making hush payments to women who had alleged affairs with then-candidate Trump was wrong, and he said that the president knew that, too. Following his sentencing to three years in prison, President Donald Trump's longtime former lawyer sat down exclusively with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America" in an interview which aired on Friday morning.

U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III said on Wednesday that Cohen deserved a harsh punishment for crimes including tax evasion, lying to Congress and arranging illicit payments to silence women who posed a risk to Trump's presidential campaign.

"I stood up before the world yesterday, and I accepted the responsibility of my actions," Cohen told Stephanopoulos.

The judge rejected arguments by Cohen's lawyers that he should be spared jail time because he cooperated in multiple federal investigations involving Trump.

RELATED: Who is Donald Trump's personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen?

When Stephanopoulos asked whether the president knew it was wrong to make the payments, Cohen replied, "Of course," but he did not elaborate.

"I will not be the villain of his story," Cohen said.

He added that his "blind loyalty" to Trump made him feel a duty to "cover up" the president's "dirty deeds."

"I gave loyalty to someone who, truthfully, does not deserve loyalty," Cohen said.

Cohen's crimes included evading $1.4 million in taxes and misleading Congress about his talks with Russians about a Trump skyscraper project in Moscow.


Trump had called for a tough sentence for Cohen, whom he labeled a liar. Cohen told ABC he no longer feels any loyalty to the president.

"My first loyalty belongs to my wife, my daughter, my son and this country," he said.

RELATED FROM ABC NEWS: READ THE FULL TRANSCRIPT OF THE INTERVIEW

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmichael cohendonald trumpsentencingu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpgood morning americaNew York
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA' today
Court orders Stormy Daniels to pay Trump $293K in legal fees, sanctions
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Fate of Silent Sam to be debated at UNC Board of Governors meeting
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA' today
Retiring State Rep. Michaux reflects on four decades of public service
Ex-Trump lawyer to spend 3 years in prison
More Politics
Top Stories
Fate of Silent Sam to be debated at UNC Board of Governors meeting
Get ready for heavy rain, even flash flooding the next few days
Remembering the Sandy Hook shooting victims
Santa captures magic of Christmas for blind boy with autism
Bear attacks woman outside Pennsylvania home, drags her 88 yards
Woman hurt after hitting tree, flipping car into yard of Durham home
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
Show More
Mall Santa kneels to thank World War II veteran
Starbucks to expand delivery in US, China
'That's my job:' Raleigh worker endures super soaking to contain erupting hydrant
Santa should be female, gender neutral, some survey takers vote
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
More News