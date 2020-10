Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence to make separate stops in North Carolina next week

EMBED >More News Videos In an exclusive interview with ABC11, Pence expressed confidence in his and President Donald Trump's outreach to the Tar Heel State, which is worth a crucial 15 electoral votes.

In the homestretch leading up to Election Day, the Trump/Pence campaign announced both Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence will make stops in battleground North Carolina next week.Karen Pence will host a 'Make America Great Again!' event on behalf of the president at Finnigan's Run Farms in New Hill at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct 26.She is expected to deliver remarks on both the president and the vice president's agenda.The following day, Mike Pence will hold a 'Make America Great Again!' victory rally at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27. After making another campaign stop in Greenville, South Carolina, Pence will then return for a third rally at the Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.Pence will be joined by fellow Republican candidates as he scolds Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's policiesIn a single week, Mike Pence would have made three campaign stops in the Tar Heel State. on Sunday, the vice president will host a rally in Kinston