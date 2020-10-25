NC2020

Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence to make separate stops in North Carolina next week

In the homestretch leading up to Election Day, the Trump/Pence campaign announced both Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence will make stops in battleground North Carolina next week.

Karen Pence will host a 'Make America Great Again!' event on behalf of the president at Finnigan's Run Farms in New Hill at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct 26.

She is expected to deliver remarks on both the president and the vice president's agenda.

Vice President Pence praises North Carolina's role in developing vaccines, vows to get one when it's ready
In an exclusive interview with ABC11, Pence expressed confidence in his and President Donald Trump's outreach to the Tar Heel State, which is worth a crucial 15 electoral votes.



The following day, Mike Pence will hold a 'Make America Great Again!' victory rally at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27. After making another campaign stop in Greenville, South Carolina, Pence will then return for a third rally at the Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Pence will be joined by fellow Republican candidates as he scolds Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's policies

In a single week, Mike Pence would have made three campaign stops in the Tar Heel State. on Sunday, the vice president will host a rally in Kinston.
