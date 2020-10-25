Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence to make separate stops in North Carolina next week

Karen Pence will host a 'Make America Great Again!' event on behalf of the president at Finnigan's Run Farms in New Hill at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct 26.
She is expected to deliver remarks on both the president and the vice president's agenda.
RELATED: Vice President Pence praises North Carolina's role in developing vaccines, vows to get one when it's ready
The following day, Mike Pence will hold a 'Make America Great Again!' victory rally at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27. After making another campaign stop in Greenville, South Carolina, Pence will then return for a third rally at the Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Pence will be joined by fellow Republican candidates as he scolds Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's policies
In a single week, Mike Pence would have made three campaign stops in the Tar Heel State. on Sunday, the vice president will host a rally in Kinston.