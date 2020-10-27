Vice President Mike Pence making 3 stops in Carolinas just a week out from election day

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Vice President Mike Pence continues to hit the Carolinas hard in effort to support President Donald Trump's reelection bid.
First, he's stopping at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro on Tuesday, a week away from election day, at around 12:30 p.m.
Pence will also speak at a rally in Wilmington tonight at 6. Between North Carolina stops, he'll speak in Greenville, South Carolina.
Recently, at least five of Pence's aides tested positive for COVID-19. That did not stop his campaign from making a stop in Kinston for a 'Make America Great Again' rally over the weekend.
Pence tested negative and decided to keep traveling after consulting White House medical personnel.
President Trump was in Lumberton on Saturday, speaking at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.
A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll illustrated how tight the race was in North Carolina, as it found democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with 49% support and President Trump with 48% support.
Biden campaigned in Durham recently at a drive-in rally.
