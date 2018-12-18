POLITICS

Mom of 2-year-old on life support at a California hospital granted US visa

A Yemeni mother of a 2-year-old boy on life support at an Oakland hospital has been granted a U.S. visa. (Photo by CAIR Sacramento Valley)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
A Yemeni mother of a 2-year-old boy on life support at an Oakland hospital has been granted a U.S. visa, the family's attorney says.

Shaima Swileh is currently in Egypt, and is now able to visit her son Abdullah at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

Abdullah, who turned 2 years old last week, has a genetic brain condition that has worsened. His father brought him to the U.S. earlier this year. Both Abdullah and his father are U.S. citizens.

Swileh, however, is a Yemeni national and was unable to visit under President Donald Trump's travel ban, which applies to mostly Muslim majority nations.
