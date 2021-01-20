kamala harris

'She truly believes she can do anything:' Moms explain what Kamala Harris' historic inauguration means to kids

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Inauguration Day served as a day of firsts in America; and even more so for people of color and women with Kamala Harris being sworn in as Vice President of the United States.

"I feel it's a change for people of color -- for women," said Wake County mom Aria Rhenwrick. "That this land, regardless of skin color, was made for you and me. And was made for my children. And it's made for their children," she said.

Rhenwrick has a son in preschool and a daughter in the second grade.

"I really want to be president," said 7-year-old Aubrey Rhenwrick. "Because the president can stay up late, they can get snacks, they can watch TV, they give orders, and they also have to write down paperwork."

Inauguration Day 2021: Joe Biden takes helm as president, Kamala Harris now 1st female VP

Rhenwrick had her daughter watch some of the Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday and explained the significance of having Harris as the nation's next vice president.

In Durham County, Stephanie Baker also explained the significance to her 6-year-old daughter.

"My daughter was so excited about it," Baker said. "And I had give her some perspective on it because she's only been around for 6 and a half years. And she doesn't have the historical context for the fact that this has never happened before."

Vice President Harris marking several firsts in her new role. Not only is she the first woman to serve as VP, she is now also the first Black woman and first South Asian woman to hold the position.

Howard University honors VP Kamala Harris with 49 bell tolls and 'Black national anthem'

"As I teach her about the history and she understands the hugeness of this moment, she's just super excited. She truly believes she can do anything," said Baker.

Both Rhenwrick and Baker are members of the Alpha Kappa Sorority and are equally as excited in their sorority sister having a spot in the White House.

In a statement to ABC11, the Mid Atlantic Regional Director for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Jennifer King Congleton wrote: "As the Mid-Atlantic regional director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, I am extremely excited about the inauguration of Vice President Kamala Harris, as are the 300,000 members and the 10,000 active members of the Mid-Atlantic region. This is a historical moment, not only for Alpha Kappa Alpha, but also for our entire nation and the Divine Nine."

Why are there 49 vice presidents and 46 presidents? Joe Biden, Kamala Harris have different numbers

Why purple? Kamala Harris' coat and pearls, Bernie Sanders' mittens, American designers on Inauguration Day
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswake countydurham countypresidential inaugurationkamala harrishistorypoliticswake county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KAMALA HARRIS
Kamala Harris' sorority sisters talk about VP making history
VP Kamala Harris sworn in, opening new chapter in US politics
Everything to know about President Biden
New CA, GA senators sworn in, giving Dems Senate control
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Joe Biden, now president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
Raleigh residents fed up with overnight I-40 construction noise
Today's date, 1-20-21, begins string of palindrome dates
Pres. Biden signs executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
Website encourages people to donate unneeded stimulus money
Hard hit small-business owners hope federal support keeps coming
Show More
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
New CA, GA senators sworn in, giving Dems Senate control
LATEST: 6,415 new COVID-19 cases added in NC's latest report
Trump says farewell to White House, hints of comeback
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
More TOP STORIES News