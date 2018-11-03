Early voting line at @NCState. Great to see so many people on the final day of early voting. pic.twitter.com/c5eQk5CJ0l — Steve Daniels (@DanielsABC11) November 3, 2018

More than 1.5 million North Carolinians have already cast a ballot before Election Day.Early voting this year outpaced the non-presidential midterm in 2014 by more than double.Even more impressive is the fact that this is a "blue moon" election year, which means there are no statewide races on the ballots.On Saturday, voters shared why it was important for them to make it to the polls."Your vote actually does count. A lot of people say 'oh, if I vote, I'm not going to have a say.' Or 'if I vote things are not going to change.' Well, that's exactly the reason why you should vote," Chana Ricketts told ABC11. "The possibility of things staying the same should put more fear in you than it not changing at all."