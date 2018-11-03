POLITICS

More than 1.5 million North Carolinians take part in early voting

EMBED </>More Videos

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
More than 1.5 million North Carolinians have already cast a ballot before Election Day.

Early voting this year outpaced the non-presidential midterm in 2014 by more than double.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Even more impressive is the fact that this is a "blue moon" election year, which means there are no statewide races on the ballots.

Election 2018: North Carolina voting guide
Planning to vote in the midterm elections in NC? We put together this guide as a resource for everything you need to know before you vote.


On Saturday, voters shared why it was important for them to make it to the polls.

"Your vote actually does count. A lot of people say 'oh, if I vote, I'm not going to have a say.' Or 'if I vote things are not going to change.' Well, that's exactly the reason why you should vote," Chana Ricketts told ABC11. "The possibility of things staying the same should put more fear in you than it not changing at all."

RELATED: NC voters 'fired up' for mid-terms, early voting through the roof
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselection dayNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
NC Voting 2018: Midterm Elections Guide
NC voters 'fired up' for mid-terms, early voting through the roof
Oprah knocks on doors, shocking voters
Judges look ahead to 2020, rule against GOP on Wake Co. district lines
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman, 77, dead in three-vehicle crash on Raeford Road in Fayetteville
Police: 17-year-old dies after being shot in Goldsboro, may have been accidental
Durham Crimestoppers Most Wanted November 2018
Shooter, 2 killed in Florida yoga studio attack identified
2 dead after Amazon building collapses in Maryland
Parents sickened after eating Halloween candy laced with meth
Uber driver 'creeped out' after passenger shows up at his home
Oliver leads Yellow Jackets past Tar Heels 38-28
Show More
Study: 1 in 5 childhood scald burns caused by microwaved ramen, soups
Are lovers of black coffee psychopaths? What the research says
Rabbi speaks out week after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: 'Hate will never win'
Durham police searching for suspect linked to two robberies
VIDEO: California high school teacher arrested, seen punching student
More News