RALEIGH (WTVD) --Polls open at 6:30 a.m. but midterm elections are already shaping up to be historic.
As of 3:30 Saturday afternoon, more than 2 million people in North Carolina already voted ahead of Nov. 6, the State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement reported.
As of the 3:30 p.m. @NCSBE update, more than 2 million voters had cast ballots early this year! That's already a 73 percent increase over 2014 early voting totals. These are not final numbers, and a couple counties are still voting. #ncga #ncpol pic.twitter.com/Y7NV1bzL4S— NCSBE (@NCSBE) November 3, 2018
That's more than a quarter of the state's 7 million registered voters -- a 73 percent increase in early voting compared to midterm elections in 2014.
Local officials are trying to make it easier for those who haven't cast their ballot to come to get to the polls.
Buses in Raleigh will be free Tuesday after city council approved a free day of rides on the GoRaleigh buses for Election Day.
See Raleigh routes
Durham residents will also have the option to ride GoDurham for free.
See routes in Durham
The polls will be open until 7:30 p.m.
Remember, as long as you're in line by that time, you will be able to vote.