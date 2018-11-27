POLITICS

NAACP on Voter ID protests: Stop terrorizing the people

Protesters gathered outside the General Assembly on Tuesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Hundreds of demonstrators waited in a long line to go through security at the General Assembly. Once they got inside, dozens filed into the gallery while others stood in the rotunda placing tape over their mouths to symbolize how their voice is not being heard by lawmakers.

Protesters are petitioning the GOP-led legislature not to pass Voter ID legislation during the November session.

The NAACP and other civil rights groups contend the law disenfranchises certain voters to ensure political gains.



"Stop terrorizing the people with your constitutionally illegitimate power," said North Carolina NAACP President the Rev. Dr. Anthony Spearman. "We are drifting back towards Jim Crow, a society that abridges not only our constitutional right to vote but abridges the opportunity for a moral revival."

Protestors are demanding lawmakers only pass legislation related to Hurricane Florence relief and hold off on Voter ID until the new year.



"We will fight in the courts. we will fight in the streets. we will fight in the ballot box, and if necessary we will return this state to civil disobedience. We fought before and won and will fight and win again," said former North Carolina NAACP President the Rev. William Barber.

Republicans are firing back, pointing out that Voter ID was approved by the people in an amendment vote



Senate Leader Phil Berger's Office issued a statement about the protests:

"Voter ID is in the North Carolina Constitution because the people of this state support it overwhelmingly, and Republicans will follow through on that mandate. It's a great irony that the liberal activist organization that planned today's protest is asking a judge to invalidate the votes for the amendment while at the same time accusing us of voter suppression."
