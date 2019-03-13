RALEIGH (WTVD) -- On Wednesday, Nancy McFarlane announced that she will not seek a fifth term as Raleigh's mayor.
McFarlane, 62, was first elected to Raleigh City Council in 2007.
She served two terms before being elected mayor in 2011 -- the second woman mayor in Raleigh's history.
McFarlane said she decided against running for another term in order to spend more time on things she cares about most.
"I am going to focus on the things that really matter to me; my family, the community, the arts and the parks," she said in a news release. "Thank you all for your years of support. It has been an honor serving as your mayor."
McFarlane's decision to not seek reelection comes about a month after Raleigh Councilwoman Kay Crowder accused McFarlane's husband of verbally and physically assaulting her.
As for her time at the helm of the City of Oaks, McFarlane's spokesperson praised the mayor's role in leading the efforts to expand public transit, making more funding available for affordable housing, and supporting small businesses.
McFarlane graduated from the School of Pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University.
During her 35 years as a Raleigh resident, she worked as a pharmacist while raising her family.
In 2002, she launched MedPro Rx, Inc., an accredited specialty infusion pharmacy that provides medications and services for clients with chronic illnesses.
Nancy McFarlane will not seek fifth term as Raleigh mayor
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News