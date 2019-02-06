POLITICS

Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking

EMBED </>More Videos

What was your take on the Speaker of the House's clap?

WASHINGTON D.C. --
The complicated dynamic between between Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was on full display during the State of the Union address.

The president was surrounded by symbols of his emboldened political opposition. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was praised by Democrats for her hard-line negotiating during the shutdown, sat behind Trump as he spoke.

RELATED: President Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Washington to reject 'the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution' Tuesday night.



After Trump called for an end to 'revenge politics' between Democrats and Republicans, Pelosi suddenly became more animated with a clap that has the internet talking.

RELATED: FACT CHECK: Trump's 2019 State of the Union address
EMBED More News Videos

"All Americans can be proud that we have more women in the workforce than ever before."

RELATED: Women in white: Democrat solidarity stands out at State of Union
EMBED More News Videos

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and dozens of women Democrats are wearing white to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnancy pelosiPresident Donald Trumpstate of the unionWashington DC
POLITICS
Trump's second State of the Union comes at critical moment
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
SOTU guests sing 'Happy Birthday' to Holocaust survivor
More Politics
Top Stories
Former WTVD anchor seeks law change after hip-replacement nightmare
3 workers pinned under tractor-trailer on I-95 in Robeson County
1 arrested, 1 at-large following police chase in Wake County
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
East Wake Academy student spends 10th birthday helping others
Tickets prices for NC State Fair are going up in 2019
Barbie campers recalled due to injury hazard
Patient being tested for Ebola at Pennsylvania hospital
Show More
Scam alert: Protect yourself from tax identity theft
Woman's body found bound, in suitcase alongside road
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
Woman accused of starving horses bought 280 pounds of feed in December
SOTU guests sing 'Happy Birthday' to Holocaust survivor
More News