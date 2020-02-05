State of the Union 2020: Nancy Pelosi rips up her paper copy of Trump's remarks

Speaker Pelosi just ripped up:



One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.



The survival of a child born at 21 weeks.



The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller.



A service member's reunion with his family.



That's her legacy. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020

WASHINGTON -- No sooner did President Donald Trump finish his State of the Union address than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped it in two.Trump was barely done, turning to greet the crowd of lawmakers Tuesday night, when Pelosi, without a moment's delay, tore the papers in her hand.Asked afterward in the halls of the Capitol why she did it, Pelosi responded: "It was the courteous thing to do." She added: "It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative. It was such a dirty speech."Pelosi's rip came after another awkward moment before the address in which Trump appeared to decline to shake Pelosi's hand.At the start of the State of the Union address Tuesday it appeared that Pelosi extended her hand to Trump, a gesture amid the divisive impeachment proceedings.The president was presenting folios to Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence as he arrived for the evening speech when it appears she reached for the shake. At the same time, Trump turned away from her to face the audience of lawmakers gathered for the annual address.Pelosi gave a look.The speaker led House Democrats in impeaching Trump last month on charges he abused power and obstructed Congress in the Ukraine matter. The Senate is poised to acquit him Wednesday of the two articles of impeachment.