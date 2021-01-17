protest

NC National Guard, Raleigh businesses prepare for possible armed protests

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An internal FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News earlier this week stated that armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitals in addition to the US Capitol.

Gov. Cooper deployed around 350 Guard personnel to duty in North Carolina this weekend to "support state and local authorities and protect the well-being of residents, property, and the right to peacefully assemble and protest."

'I'm obviously nervous with what happened in the past': Raleigh business owner concerned about threat of armed protests

The governor also sent 200 Guard personnel to assist in the nation's capital to assist with the upcoming Presidential Inauguration.

NC man seen loading ammo, other gear to take to DC for planned Inauguration Day attack, FBI bulletin says

The possible protests come just over 10 days since the Capitol was breached on Jan. 6.

FBI director says more than 200 suspects identified in US Capitol riots

