POLITICS

NC congressional map ruling: What it means for November election

EMBED </>More Videos

The court left room for three options for NC's congressional districts.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The November election for North Carolina congressional districts is in limbo after federal judges affirmed their earlier decision striking North Carolina's congressional districts as unconstitutional because Republicans drew them with excessive partisanship.

So what happens now? And what's it mean to you?

Well, much of it remains up in the air as the ruling is expected to once again, be appealed to the US Supreme Court. However, the new ruling lays out three possible remedies:

  1. The court says the General Assembly, or an outside expert, could re-draw the districts by mid-September to be in effect for the fall elections.

  2. Redrawing the districts before November and holding a general election without a primary.

  3. Redrawing the districts, holding a primary in November and then a special general election in December.

Another twist in the fight over Congressional maps
Federal judges on Monday affirmed their earlier decision striking North Carolina's congressional districts as unconstitutional because Republicans drew them with excessive partisanship.


Election advocacy groups and Democrats who sued are applauding the new ruling. State Republican leaders are blasting it and dismissing the possibility of changing the election at this point.

A key point to remember is that the ruling applies to federal congressional districts, not state legislative districts.

North Carolina is one of three states that had partisan redistricting cases reach the U.S. Supreme Court this year. The High Court sent all three back to lower courts for further hearings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvotingstate politicsgeneral assemblynorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Judges rule NC Congressional map still unlawful with partisan bias
POLITICS
Department pushes to rename Duke University's Carr Building
McCain funeral: Joe Biden, Warren Beatty to be pallbearers
Judges rule NC Congressional map still unlawful with partisan bias
Senate Republicans finish do-over, to drop appeal on proposed amendments
More Politics
Top Stories
Harnett Co. mom, daycare disagree over source of toddler's bite marks
Hey Apex, stop leaving your guns in unlocked cars
Deputy helps Bojangles worker who walks 12 miles each day get new bike
Cursing could cost you $500 in Myrtle Beach
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' pleads not guilty to multiple felonies
Ohio children abducted by non-custodial mother found safe
Concerned parents consider legal action to stop proposed school reassignment
Department pushes to rename Duke University's Carr Building
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' family on the immigration debate
Booz Allen Hamilton expanding, creating 200 jobs in Cumberland County
3 allegedly ate stolen pizza after killing delivery driver
'Strong ammonia smell' in Fuquay-Varina home where 26 animals were found
Mother arrested after child dies, fentanyl found in sippy cup
More News