RALEIGH (WTVD) --The North Carolina Democratic Party (NCDP) called on the Republican candidate who is under investigation to answer questions about the controversial 9th District Congressional election.
The 9th District election between Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready has been the topic of national debate.
Allegations of election fraud have caused McCready to rescind his concession. The North Carolina Election Board has refused to certify the results as an investigation into absentee voting continues.
NCDP Chairman Wayne Goodwin and State Senator Floyd McKissick spoke publicly Tuesday afternoon. They both called on Harris to publicly answer questions about money his campaign spent to hire McCrae Dowless. Dowless is now a person of interest in the election fraud investigation.
Absentee voting that is at the center of a fraud probe happening in Bladen County.
The Charlotte Observer reported Monday that early voting may have been leaked in Bladen County.
North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes released the following statement Tuesday:
"We are extremely concerned that early voting totals may have been leaked in Bladen County as reported by The Charlotte Observer. This action by election officials would be a fundamental violation of the sense of fair play, honesty, and integrity that the Republican Party stands for. We can never tolerate the state putting its thumb on the scale. The people involved in this must be held accountable and should it be true, this fact alone would likely require a new election. Accessing early vote totals before the overall results are final can clearly give an unfair advantage to one candidate over the other. The security and confidentiality of the early vote has concerned the Party for years. This, and the resignation of the Democrat Vice Chair of the Bladen County Board of Elections after the inquiry began, further represents the systematic failure of the election process in this area of the state going on for at least the last decade. Should this new election be warranted, the professionals at the State Board of Elections must assume control of the county board of elections operations in Bladen County, which has shown itself incapable of managing fair elections."