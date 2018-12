The North Carolina Democratic Party (NCDP) called on the Republican candidate who is under investigation to answer questions about the controversial 9th District Congressional election The 9th District election between Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready has been the topic of national debate.Allegations of election fraud have caused McCready to rescind his concession . The North Carolina Election Board has refused to certify the results as an investigation into absentee voting continues.NCDP Chairman Wayne Goodwin and State Senator Floyd McKissick spoke publicly Tuesday afternoon. They both called on Harris to publicly answer questions about money his campaign spent to hire McCrae Dowless. Dowless is now a person of interest in the election fraud investigation.Absentee voting that is at the center of a fraud probe happening in Bladen County. The Charlotte Observer reported Monday that early voting may have been leaked in Bladen County.North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes released the following statement Tuesday: