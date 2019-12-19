Politics

NC First Lady shows off Executive Mansion holiday decor

If you missed the North Carolina Governor's Mansion's Holiday Open House December 12 - 15, First Lady Kristin Cooper opened the doors for a tour Thursday.

The first floor of the executive mansion was decorated with North Carolina-grown Christmas trees and floral and mixed evergreens.

"All the trees are from Peak Farms in Ashe County," Kristin Cooper explained. "The ceilings in here are 16 feet, so, they are very tall."

Live trees filled the "lady's parlour," "gentleman's parlour," ballroom, and the top of the staircase. The tree at the top of the staircase was decorated with handmade ornaments from North Carolina inmates as part of an art therapy program.

The mantles were decorated with live evergreens, and handmade art pieces filled the dining room table that seats 24 people.

The Governor's Mansion located at 200 North Blount Street in Raleigh.
