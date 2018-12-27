POLITICS

NC GOP looks to override Gov. Cooper vetoes in lame duck session

EMBED </>More Videos

The Republican-led NC General Assembly is expected to override a pair of Gov. Cooper's vetos.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A lame duck North Carolina General Assembly returns to work Thursday.

Republicans hold a supermajority for just a few more days--which means they can override Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes without any bipartisan help. Before that political power is lost, the GOP is expected to work to override a pair of vetoes.

The first is a veto of HB 1029. That's a bill splits elections governing into two entities: the State Board of Elections and the State Board of Ethics. It also limits the scope and transparency of investigations into campaign finance violations.

The second is a veto of SB 469. That's a bill that clarifies a variety of bills passed earlier in the year. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill over concerns about water quality protections and charter school changes included in the bill.

Over the Christmas holiday, Rules Chairman Rep. David Lewis (R-Harnett) took to Twitter to take shots at Cooper.

ABC11 will continue to monitor developments at the North Carolina Legislative Building and bring you any updates as they happen.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsroy cooperrepublicans2016 democratic national convention - dncdemocratsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Cooper, GOP trade barbs before lawmakers return to Raleigh
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
Girl finds Santa gifts despite Trump's 'marginal' comment
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery: Court
More Politics
Top Stories
80 percent of weekends have seen rain in 2018
Multiple injuries, traffic delays after crash on US 15-501 in Durham
Toddler found wandering alone in Raleigh parking lot
Durham neighbors concerned after reported looting of home destroyed by fire
Ref who forced wrestler to cut dreadlocks now banned from district
North Carolina wildlife officials warn of deer disease
Miley Cyrus confirms secret wedding to Liam Hemsworth
Neighbors scatter as Arizona Christmas Eve fireworks go awry
Show More
Customer opens fire on NC convenience store robbers
Social media surprise for NCSU fan would have been NCAA violation
Cooper, GOP trade barbs before lawmakers return to Raleigh
1,000 points: Dow Jones rallies for biggest single-day point gain ever
Raleigh native introduces inner-city kids to NYC's finest foods
More News