NC GOP looks to override Gov. Cooper vetoes in lame duck session

A lame duck North Carolina General Assembly returns to work Thursday.
Republicans hold a supermajority for just a few more days--which means they can override Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes without any bipartisan help. Before that political power is lost, the GOP is expected to work to override a pair of vetoes.
The first is a veto of HB 1029. That's a bill splits elections governing into two entities: the State Board of Elections and the State Board of Ethics. It also limits the scope and transparency of investigations into campaign finance violations.
The second is a veto of SB 469. That's a bill that clarifies a variety of bills passed earlier in the year. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill over concerns about water quality protections and charter school changes included in the bill.
Over the Christmas holiday, Rules Chairman Rep. David Lewis (R-Harnett) took to Twitter to take shots at Cooper.
