RALEIGH (WTVD) --Republicans called on Gov. Roy Cooper to appoint a bipartisan taskforce to investigate voting irregularities in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District.
Republican State Senators Dan Bishop (Mecklenburg), Tommy Tucker (Union), and Paul Newton (Cabarrus) said they supported a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the 9th District Congressional election between Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready.
The North Carolina Board of Elections (NCBOE) voted against certifying the 9th District's election because of ongoing investigations into election fraud.
Harris is leading McCready by 905 votes. However, there are claims of "numerous irregularities" and "concerted fraudulent activities related to absentee mail ballots."
"It makes me sick. We need to get to the bottom of this in a transparent and bipartisan way," Tucker said. "Any fraud is unacceptable in the state."
Bishop and Newton joined Tucker in calling on the governor to create a taskforce that has the authority to get to the bottom of the 9th District's election.
Democrats are scheduled to speak on the same topic at 12:30 p.m.
Prior to Tucker, Bishop and Newton's announcement the official stance of the North Carolina Republican Party was to have the NCBOE to certify the election results. Democrats have previously argued the election must be investigated fully.
The election fraud investigation focuses on McCrae Dowless, a Bladen County political operative. According to WSOC, records show that Harris' campaign paid a political consultancy group that employs Dowless more than $428,000 for work on the 2018 election.