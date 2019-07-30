Politics

Gun shop in North Carolina mountains buys '4 Horsemen' billboard insulting congresswomen

MURPHY, N.C -- A new billboard in North Carolina shows four minority congresswomen smiling down on the small town of Murphy, their faces at odds with the apocalyptic phrase slapped above them: The 4 Horsemen Cometh.

The billboard funded by a local gun shop then shows a red line striking out the last word, editing the phrase to instead say "The 4 Horsemen are Idiots."



The Charlotte Observer reports the billboard by Cherokee Guns targets the same congresswomen who President Donald Trump recently told to return to the "crime infested places from which they came."

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib are all U.S. citizens, and only one emigrated from another country.

The sign is signed "the Deplorables," and has sparked sharp reactions online, both supportive and appalled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncdonald trumppoliticscongressnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed in Afghanistan
NCCU assistant football coach arrested in Florida
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, July 30
2 hurt after Audi goes airborne and hits utility pole, police say
Own your own North Carolina made bourbon
Teen wanted for urinating on shelf at Walmart store: deputies
A black moon is rising July 31 -- here's what that means
Show More
Try this NC-inspired moonshine cheesecake
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
4th person arrested in shooting death of Henderson teen
Florida man blames horse for home break-in
Wayfair pop-up shop coming to Streets at Southpoint
More TOP STORIES News