NC Attorney General joins 13 other states to stop White House blocking birth control

NC Attorney General Josh Stein said the government and businesses shouldn't be making personal health decisions for women.

North Carolina's top attorney pledged to stand up against the White House when it comes to birth control access.

NC Attorney General Josh Stein announced Thursday he joined 13 other state attorneys general in a complaint that would stop President Donald Trump from passing new rules on contraceptive coverage.

The proposed new rules would exempt some employers from having to pay for birth control coverage for workers.

"The government should stay out of making intensely personal health care decisions for the people of the country," Stein said. "When it comes to women making their own birth control decision, that should be their decision and not their boss' decision."

Stein said the courts would have to determine if the attorneys general or the Trump administration is correct.
