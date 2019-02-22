POLITICS

NC Superior Court judge strikes down voter ID, income tax constitutional amendments

RALEIGH --
A North Carolina judge has voided constitutional amendments approved by voters in November requiring photo identification to vote in person and capping the state income tax rate.

The judge sided Friday with the state NAACP, which argued last year's edition of the General Assembly that voted to put amendments to the North Carolina Constitution on the ballot was illegally constituted due to racially gerrymandered districts.

The NAACP challenged four amendments. Only two of them -- the voter ID and the income tax cap -- were approved by a majority of voters.

Wake Court Superior Court Judge Bryan Collins wrote the amendments placed on the ballot by a legislature "that did not represent the people of North Carolina."

The decision could be appealed by legislative leaders who were sued.
