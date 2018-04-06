POLITICS

NC Legislative Building getting heightened security measures

(Ben McKeown)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The Legislative Building is getting tighter security measures, the North Carolina General Assembly announced Friday.

Beginning next week, metal detectors and X-ray machines will be installed at the entrances of the Legislative Building.

The new security measures will be similar to those of county, state, and federal buildings and members of the public will be screened upon entering.

"The Legislative Building for the General Assembly has always been the "People's Building," and all members of the public, including daily school group tours, will continue to have access to their government and the legislative process," Paul Coble, legislative services officer, said in a release. "Our goal is to make the building safe for all who have business with the General Assembly, as well as for the members, staff, press, and citizens of the State of North Carolina."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicslegislationgeneral assemblystate politicssecuritywake county newsnorth carolina newsRaleighNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News