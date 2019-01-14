GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

NC politicians spar over extended government shutdown

Federal workers frustrated as shutdown drags on

By
WASHINGTON (WTVD) --
Another day, another deadlock in negotiations. President Donald Trump refusing to budge from his demand that Congress funds construction of a border wall with Mexico, and Democrats refusing to approve that investment.

The partial government shutdown became the longest closure in U.S. history when the clock ticked past midnight into early Saturday.

"You know it's not like we don't understand the need for border security," said Rep. David Price, D-NC. "We understand it very well. I certainly understand it."

WATCH: Price talks border wall and more with ABC11's Jonah Kaplan
Congressman David Price talks with our Jonah Kaplan about President Donald Trump, the wall and the government shutdown



Congressman Price's long tenure on Capitol Hill includes being chairman of the Homeland Security Appropriations Committee.

A look back at recent government shutdowns
Before 2019, the federal government experienced more than a dozen shutdowns and funding gaps.


Working with President George W. Bush, Price supported a wall or fence for sections of the southern border, but not the whole thing. He maintains that's not a wise investment of taxpayer dollars.

"Most of what's coming over now comes through the ports of entry," Price said. "It comes concealed in automobiles. It comes in ways that a fence would have nothing to do with. And if you're talking about undocumented immigrants, it's folks mainly who overstay your visas. A wall is irrelevant."

RELATED: Government shutdown becomes longest closure in US history

Many members of North Carolina's Republican delegation on Capitol Hill were either unable or unwilling to speak with ABC11 on camera.

In a statement, Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC, told ABC11 that "as President Trump clearly laid out to the American people last week, the crisis at our southern border is undeniable. I continue to call on my colleagues in Congress to come to the table to make a bipartisan deal to build the wall, address this crisis and reopen the government."

Federal workers protest in Raleigh as shutdown reaches 21 days
As most of the Triangle's workforce welcomes the weekend, the region's thousands of federal employees are begging to go back to work on Monday.


As Americans debate the government shutdown, affected federal employees wish they weren't the ones caught in the middle.

On Monday, air traffic controllers handed out pamphlets to travelers at RDU warning how the shutdown could delay flights, and urged them to pressure their elected leaders to act.

"The more people they can hear from the better," said Nicholas Stott, an air traffic controller. "Our elected officials represent us. We need them to do their job and fund the government and put us back to work."
