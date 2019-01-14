NC politicians spar over extended government shutdown

WASHINGTON (WTVD) --Another day, another deadlock in negotiations. President Donald Trump refusing to budge from his demand that Congress funds construction of a border wall with Mexico, and Democrats refusing to approve that investment.
The partial government shutdown became the longest closure in U.S. history when the clock ticked past midnight into early Saturday.
"You know it's not like we don't understand the need for border security," said Rep. David Price, D-NC. "We understand it very well. I certainly understand it."
Congressman Price's long tenure on Capitol Hill includes being chairman of the Homeland Security Appropriations Committee.
Working with President George W. Bush, Price supported a wall or fence for sections of the southern border, but not the whole thing. He maintains that's not a wise investment of taxpayer dollars.
"Most of what's coming over now comes through the ports of entry," Price said. "It comes concealed in automobiles. It comes in ways that a fence would have nothing to do with. And if you're talking about undocumented immigrants, it's folks mainly who overstay your visas. A wall is irrelevant."
Many members of North Carolina's Republican delegation on Capitol Hill were either unable or unwilling to speak with ABC11 on camera.
In a statement, Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC, told ABC11 that "as President Trump clearly laid out to the American people last week, the crisis at our southern border is undeniable. I continue to call on my colleagues in Congress to come to the table to make a bipartisan deal to build the wall, address this crisis and reopen the government."
As Americans debate the government shutdown, affected federal employees wish they weren't the ones caught in the middle.
On Monday, air traffic controllers handed out pamphlets to travelers at RDU warning how the shutdown could delay flights, and urged them to pressure their elected leaders to act.
"The more people they can hear from the better," said Nicholas Stott, an air traffic controller. "Our elected officials represent us. We need them to do their job and fund the government and put us back to work."