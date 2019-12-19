Trump ally, NC Rep. Mark Meadows won't seek reelection

RALEIGH -- Republican congressman and ally to President Donald Trump Mark Meadows says he won't seek reelection.In a statement Thursday, the North Carolina congressman says he struggled with the decision and came to it after discussion with his family.His announcement comes just a day after the U.S. House voted to impeach Trump on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress Meadows is one of the most conservative members of the House and is a leader of the House Freedom Caucus.