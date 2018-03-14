In 2016 more than 100 organizations in North Carolina, including a number of school districts, received grants from the National Rifle Association Foundation.
According to its "2016 Annual Report," the NRA Foundation gave out $458,785 to about 140 organizations.
Some of the North Carolina districts that received grants include Johnston County, Harnett County, Lee County, Wilson County, the Nash-Rocky Mount School District and the Roanoke Rapids City School DIstrict.
Read the full NRA Annual Report here.
NC schools among those receiving NRA grants
POLITICS
More Politics
Top Stories
More News