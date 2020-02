North Carolina senators Burr and Tillis vote to acquit President Trump on both articles of impeachment

Minutes away from historic impeachment trial vote inside the Senate, outside the Capitol... #abc11 pic.twitter.com/B2tk5V0sTH — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) February 5, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis both voted to acquit President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment, helping bring an end to the third presidential impeachment trial in United States history.Though Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah broke with his party and voted to convict the president of high crimes and misdemeanors, the articles of impeachment did not gain the two-thirds support necessary to remove the president from office.Both of the senators from North Carolina, both Republicans, committed to voting 'no' on both articles before the historic vote Wednesday.When asked about Senate Democrats' allegations that the Senate trial was unfair, Tillis said, "They said that they had overwhelming evidence, based on the evidence that they submitted, but all they did was spend their time asking for more witnesses. They rushed the process, unlike any time that impeachment's been used in history. They made a mistake, and that's why the president gets acquitted."Tillis' office released the following statement after the vote Wednesday:Burr's office also released a statement Wednesday, explaining the reasons for his vote and stressing his role as an impartial juror:Last week , both senators voted not to allow additional witnesses to testify in the Senate.The North Carolina Democratic Party issued a written statement about Tillis' vote minutes after the Senate vote Wednesday:The North Carolina GOP also released a statement praising the Senate vote Wednesday: