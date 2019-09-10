9th District special election comes as district enters 9th month without Congressional representation

A special election months in the making is happening Tuesday in a North Carolina district.
North Carolina's 9th Congressional District has been without a representative since January when Republican Robert Pittenger's term ended.
Pittenger lost his renomination bid to Mark Harris, who went on to win the 2018 midterm election by less than 1,000 votes, but state officials threw out the midterm results upon hearing evidence of election fraud orchestrated and carried out by a Republican operative.
Harris declined to run again in the special election, but his opponent, Democrat Dan McCready, is hoping to win the election and get to Washington to represent citizens of the 9th District.
Standing in McCready's way is a strong push from the GOP. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were both in North Carolina campaigning for McCready's opponent Dan Bishop on Monday.
Trump used his harshest rhetoric during a rally in Fayetteville trying to paint Democratic leadership as a worst-case scenario.
Pence joined Bishop at Wingate University on Monday telling audience members how important it was to the Republican party to get more GOP seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The 9th District is not the only one in North Carolina holding a special election Tuesday. The 3rd District is also headed to the polls.
Republican Walter Jones Jr. served as representative of the 3rd District for 24 years until his death in February. The race for his successor will be between Republican Greg Murphy and Democrat Allen Thomas.
The 3rd District includes the Outer Banks and counties on the Pamlico Sound. The 9th District includes parts of Cumberland, Bladen, Robeson, Scotland, Richmond, Anson, Union and Mecklenburg counties.
