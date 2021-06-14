RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A vote Monday in the state Senate could postpone Raleigh's 2021 municipal election.
Senate Bill 722 would give all current Raleigh councilmembers an extra year in office by pushing back the planned 2021 election to 2022 and then keeping the remaining municipal elections in even number years.
This idea came up after the U.S. Census Bureau announced that districting data would not be released until the end of September, making it practically impossible to use those updated districts in the 2021 election on October 5.
The city's attorney said it would be unconstitutional to hold an election with outdated districts, and therefore the election needed to be postponed.
A majority of councilmembers said they support making the move to having municipal elections on even-number years in the future. They say this will allow more time to redraw districts and dramatically improve voter turnout by matching municipal elections up with larger state and national elections.
North Carolina to vote on postponing Raleigh's 2021 municipal election
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News