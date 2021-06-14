Politics

North Carolina to vote on postponing Raleigh's 2021 municipal election

EMBED <>More Videos

NC to vote on postponing Raleigh's 2021 municipal election

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A vote Monday in the state Senate could postpone Raleigh's 2021 municipal election.

Senate Bill 722 would give all current Raleigh councilmembers an extra year in office by pushing back the planned 2021 election to 2022 and then keeping the remaining municipal elections in even number years.

This idea came up after the U.S. Census Bureau announced that districting data would not be released until the end of September, making it practically impossible to use those updated districts in the 2021 election on October 5.

The city's attorney said it would be unconstitutional to hold an election with outdated districts, and therefore the election needed to be postponed.

A majority of councilmembers said they support making the move to having municipal elections on even-number years in the future. They say this will allow more time to redraw districts and dramatically improve voter turnout by matching municipal elections up with larger state and national elections.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighpoliticselection
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Win big prizes buy simply shopping in downtown Raleigh
130 mph Raleigh chase on I-540 ends in crash: Police
Tropical system could form off NC coast Monday
NC plantation cancels event depicting slave owners as fugitives
NC State knocks off Arkansas 3-2, advances to College World Series
RDU to unveil 'Carry On' campaign
Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine shows 90.4% overall efficacy
Show More
Some residents against Raleigh's East End Market now give green light
Critical bus driver shortage forces reduction in service
Missing 93-year-old Raleigh man found dead at Jordan Lake
Trolley Pride Ride highlights historic LGBTQ+ locations in Raleigh
Naftali Bennett becomes Israel PM, ending Netanyahu's rule
More TOP STORIES News